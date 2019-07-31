Zomato’s response to a man who cancelled order over ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ is winning Internet today

A man cancelled his food delivery order on Zomato, then tweeted about cancelling as the rider was a "non Hindu". Strange as it may sound, but Zomato's response to his complaint is totally winning the Internet.

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN ," Amit Shukla tweeted. "They allocated a non Hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation."

Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, in a series of tweet, proudly shared the screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, threatened to take up the issue with his lawyers. Little did he know that he was being the perfect fodder for trolling.

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

Zomato India had the perfect response, in reply to the cancelled order tweet. They wrote, "Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion."

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal backed his company, with an assertive message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," Goyal tweeted.

Zomato's response is getting widely praised on social media for "rejecting bigotry and hate" and for being brave in "Very rare in the cowardice-filled Corporate world".

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2019

