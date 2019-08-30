Saaho reviews spawn rib-tickling memes which are more enjoyable than movie

Image Source : Saaho reviews spawn rib-tickling memes

Saaho reviews have flooded the internet. Fans are disappointed as Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer big-budget movie has failed to deliver what it promised. Saaho is being slammed for lacking a gripping storyline and intriguing screenplay. This has given netizens an opportunity to create hilarious memes. Creative minds started working flawlessly soon after early reviews of Saaho were out.

Cashing on the disappointment and frustration, meme makers unleashed their creativity. Lately, we all have become meme lovers, so here are some of them taking a dig at Saaho which will set your mood right instantly.

My friends to me when i leave them to go and watch Saaho#Saahoreview #Saaho #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/eQM6c34SPz — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 30, 2019

Audience is searching for story,screenplay and direction in Saaho #Saahoreview pic.twitter.com/7zHpRaEhZY — Subham (@subhsays) August 30, 2019

Saaho which is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore is high on thrilling action sequences and Prabhas' stardom after Baahubali success. The movie which was earlier slated to release on Independence Day got postponed to August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth. The movie has released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prabhas has dubbed his own dialogues for Hindi version. Also, Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in South Indian film industry.

SAAHO REVIEW

Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be. The songs in the film including Pyscho Saiyaan, Enni Soni are a visual treat to the eyes, but others like Bad Boy that has Jacqueline Fernandes showing some sizzling dance moves and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are untimely placed in the narrative. These songs and few extra action scenes add more to an already long runtime. Read full review here.