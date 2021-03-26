Netizens are sharing their fitness hacks as #FridayFitness takes over Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER/LYF_IMAGINATION, JASVINDERINSAN2 Representative image

Long sitting hours during office shifts, lack of exercise and unhealthy food habits are common things now. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fitness has gone for a toss and a healthy lifestyle is a dream to many. A sedentary lifestyle with less sleep, stress, unhealthy diet and overeating is also contributing to a number of health issues. Friday, Twitter saw the hashtag 'Friday Fitness' trending on the micro-blogging and at once netizens jumped in to share their fitness hacks. While some suggested yoga to keep oneself fit, many said skipping junk food and eat as natural as possible can prove beneficial. Several also recommended adding seasonal fruits to one's plate. Here, take a look at some of the fitness hacks shared by netizens:

"For a better, happy and satisfying life, the stability of thoughts is quintessential. The best way to stabilize the thought is the continual recitation of God's words which will not just bring a balance in your routine but also help you elevate in spirituality," a user tweeted.

"This is a very good option for cycling, reducing weight. As you push down or pull on the paddle, your immunity improves as you are meeting resistance," suggested another.

A third one claimed, "There are innumerable health benefits one can get if one performs yoga daily. It increases the flexibility of the body that prevents various postural deformities."

One of the users also suggested that adopting vegetarianism can help you stay stress-free. "Do you know which is the easiest way to get #FridayFitness ?healthy diet plays an imperative role in staying healthy. So Let's take pledge to do exercise daily and be vegetarian. Pranayam and meditation keeps us Stress free."

While these hacks look pretty doable, just remember, it's never too late to start practising healthy habits.