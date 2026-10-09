Security stepped up ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar today: Check what's open, what's closed

New Delhi:

Security has been stepped up with police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at key points ahead of a major protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The protest has been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

The Delhi Police have denied permission for the protest, and Section 163 has been imposed in New Delhi and the surrounding areas of Jantar Mantar. Despite this, the CJP remains determined to hold the demonstration. Therefore, strict security arrangements have been made in Delhi this time.

Barricades have been erected at various locations across Delhi, and thousands of police personnel have been deployed. In light of the call for a major demonstration in Delhi, several major decisions have been made regarding the metro, trains, and shops on Saturday. So, let's explore what will remain closed in Delhi on Saturday.

Many trains have been cancelled

The Railways has decided to cancel several mail and express trains on October 9 and 10. Thirty-eight trains arriving in Delhi between 4:00 AM and 2:00 PM have been cancelled. Trains arriving at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have been cancelled due to the possibility of heavy traffic jams around both stations.

45 metro stations will remain closed

In view of the protests in Delhi, 45 Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 9 am on Saturday until further notice. Delhi Police wrote a letter to the DMRC, following which the Delhi Metro issued an order to close the 45 stations. The DMRC has also released a list of the 45 metro stations that will remain closed. These stations will remain closed until the situation returns to normal.

According to information provided by PTI, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations under NCRTC will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday to 10 pm on Saturday in view of the protest in Delhi on October 10.

Bus services will also be affected

Delhi Police has increased security at all border crossings in anticipation of the CJP protest. The Delhi Police will not allow any buses and vehicles carrying people to participate in the protest in the New Delhi area into Delhi. Drone cameras are also monitoring all the borders of the capital.

Internet shut down within a 4 km radius

Internet access in Central Delhi will be restricted after 10 pm Friday. Delhi Police sources have stated that internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometer radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10.

Shops will remain closed at Connaught Place

In view of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, the New Delhi Traders Association has advised all shops, offices, restaurants, and commercial establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Electrical Traders Association has announced that the electricity market at Bhagirath Palace will also be closed on Saturday.

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