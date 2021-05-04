May the fourth be with you: Why May 4 is Star Wars Day and how Twitterverse is celebrating it

Image Source : TWITTER/MODERN STATION Star Wars Day

Until and unless you managed to go completely off from social media, you must have seen people celebrating 'Star Wars Day' and tweeting "May the fourth be with you". If you're wondering what is it and what that slang is, we have got you covered. Here we will be answering why is May the 4th the official Star Wars Day and what is the story behind the globally recognised slang.

Well, 'May the fourth be with you' is a pun for Disney's popular Star Wars catchphrase, May the force be with you. Reportedly, the first recorded official use of the "May the Fourth" pun was on May 4th 1979, when Margaret Thatcher became the United Kingdom's Prime Minister. A congratulatory statement in the London Evening News read, "May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations." Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day to celebrate George Lucas's Star Wars media franchise. Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the globe have chosen to celebrate it as Star Wars Day. The fan-made significance of the day spread quickly through media and grassroots celebrations since the franchise began in 1977. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm and parent company Disney as an annual celebration of Star Wars.

This year on May the 4th, Disney+ Hotstar is releasing a new original Star Wars series, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch;” a first-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed short from “The Simpsons;” and multiple themed cinematic experiences in celebration of a galaxy far, far away. As a special treat for fans, the OTT platform will debut “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap,’” a new Star Wars-inspired short, bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield. The new promotional short is the first of several from “The Simpsons” that Disney+ Hotstar will release throughout the year paying tribute to the service’s marquee brands and titles.

Fans across social media are also celebrating the day with much zeal and enthusiasm making hashtags such as 'May the Fourth be with you' and 'Star Wars Day' as one of the top trends on Twitter. From sharing stills from the films to sharing fan arts to posting catchphrases from the film, Twitterverse is enjoying the day to the fullest. Take a look:

With everybody's safety and health and in mind we send greetings on Star Wars Day. May the fourth be with you!

