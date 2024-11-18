Xiaomi to replace GetApps with PhonePe's Indus Appstore in India, challenging Google Play Store

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi GetApps

There is exciting news for Xiaomi fans out there. The company is set to provide its users with relief from advertisements. It will replace its GetApps store in India with the newly developed Indus Appstore, powered by PhonePe. This transition will take effect in January 2025 and will apply to all Xiaomi devices, including Redmi and Poco models available in India.

Why the company is replacing its app store in India?

GetApps has frequently faced criticism regarding its aggressive advertising strategies and the issue of system bloat, leading to significant discussion among Xiaomi users. The transition to the Indus Appstore can be interpreted as a strategic initiative by Xiaomi, aimed at improving user experience while simultaneously adhering to the evolving regulatory landscape. This shift reflects the company's recognition of user concerns and compliance requirements in a dynamic market environment.

What is Indus Appstore?

The Indus Appstore, which was launched earlier this year, is an Android-based app marketplace designed to provide a more localised and user-friendly experience for Indian consumers. It offers access to a diverse array of apps and games, including popular titles as well as regional offerings. Currently, the store features over 200,000 apps and games across 45 categories. Additionally, it supports 12 Indian languages.

How will it affect Google?

Android smartphones also come with preloaded Google Play Store, which is often criticised by app developers due to its high commission charges. Various regulators are also probing Google for antitrust activities.

The integration of PhonePe with the app store will facilitate seamless payments and various digital services, thus giving relief to app developers from high commission charges.

Furthermore, users can expect a smooth transition as this will be implemented through system updates. Consequently, GetApps will no longer be preloaded or supported on any Xiaomi devices in India, whether they are new or existing. Switching to the Indus Appstore is likely to offer many advantages, such as a more visually appealing and user-friendly design, as well as the possibility of seeing fewer advertisements.

