Apple's logo is more than just a symbol, here's its hidden power

Apple's name and logo are recognized worldwide. The excitement surrounding Apple devices is such that after purchasing them, many people often flaunt their logos, especially with iPhones. Apple products are positioned in the premium segment and carry a hefty price tag, transforming them into status symbols. This explains why individuals frequently showcase their iPhones or MacBooks.

If you own an iPhone or any other Apple product, it's worth noting that the Apple logo serves a purpose beyond mere aesthetics. Many users might be unaware of its capabilities, which can simplify various tasks. With the Apple logo, you can easily access numerous features on your iPhone.

Apple Logo Has Many Functions

If you’ve been using the Apple logo on your iPhone just for show, it’s time to rethink that mindset. The logo can actually be quite handy; you can use it to open your camera, take screenshots, activate the flashlight, start voice recordings, mute your phone, lock the screen, receive notifications, and even give commands to Siri.

How to Set Up Functions for the Apple Logo

To assign commands to your Apple logo, begin by opening the Settings app on your iPhone.

You’ll find a variety of options available; just scroll down. Look for the Accessibility option and click on it.

In this menu, navigate to the Physical & Motor section and select the Touch option. You’ll then see the Back Tap feature—click on that.

Here, you’ll encounter options for both Double Tap and Triple Tap. A range of functions will appear for you to choose from. For instance, if you set the camera option to Double Tap, your iPhone's camera will activate with just two taps on the Apple logo. Similarly, if you assign the screenshot function to Triple Tap, your iPhone will capture a screenshot after three quick taps.

By configuring your Apple logo in this way, you can streamline a variety of tasks and make your iPhone usage even more efficient.

