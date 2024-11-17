OnePlus 13R with impressive features likely to launch in January next year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OnePlus 13R

The year 2024 was a dynamic one for the smartphone market, and 2025 is shaping up to be just as exciting. Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S25 series in January, while OnePlus is also gearing up to make a splash in the same month. For OnePlus fans, there’s some exciting news: the company will be introducing the OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 13 in its home market, and now it’s poised to bring the OnePlus 13R to the global stage. Positioned as a more affordable variant of the OnePlus 13, the 13R is expected to hit the Indian market in January 2025.

Potential Launch in the Home Market Soon

In fact, before its official release, the OnePlus 13R has been spotted on several certification websites. If the current leaks are accurate, we could see an introduction of this smartphone in China as early as December 2024, possibly under the name OnePlus Ace 5.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 13R will feature a robust battery, allowing users to easily get through a full day’s work with just a single charge. Additionally, it is rumoured that the price point for the OnePlus 13R will be lower than that of the OnePlus 13, and it will offer 5G connectivity.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 13R is expected to come equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO display boasting a 1.5K resolution. For smooth performance, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. On the photography front, the rear panel is likely to house a triple camera setup, with a primary 50MP sensor, while selfies and video calls will be taken care of by a 16MP front camera. To keep everything running smoothly, the device might be fueled by a substantial 6300mAh battery.

