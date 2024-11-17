Samsung delights users with free display upgrade for Galaxy S22 Ultra, other models

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smasung smartphone display

Samsung has announced a special offer for its users in India in response to complaints about a green line appearing on the displays of its smartphones. As a solution, the company previously provided a one-time free screen replacement for select models, including the Galaxy S21 Series and the Galaxy S21 FE. Now, Samsung has expanded this initiative to include its top-tier model, allowing users to replace their phone screens without any cost.

What models are covered in this offer

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now part of this free screen replacement program. A tipster shared the news on social media, and Samsung Support has since confirmed that they are now offering free screen replacements for the Galaxy S22 Ultra for devices experiencing the green line issue. This offer applies to smartphones whose warranties expire on or before December 31, 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Under this free screen replacement policy, users will receive a new On-Cell Touch AMOLED assembly. Additionally, the program includes free battery and kit replacements. However, eligibility is limited to devices purchased within the last three years, meaning the purchase date must fall after January 1, 2021. Phones acquired prior to this date will not qualify for the program.

Extra charges

Users can take advantage of this offer without incurring any charges for the screen and kit replacements, although they will have to pay for label charges and repair costs. Those facing the green line issue on their eligible Samsung devices can get their screens replaced at no charge by booking an appointment at the nearest service center.

This isn't the first time Samsung has stepped up to assist its users with free replacements. Back in April, the company rolled out a similar program that targeted Galaxy devices suffering from the green line problem. This earlier initiative included models from the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and Galaxy S22 series.

