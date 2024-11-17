JioStar website launched with entertainment plans starting at just Rs 15

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Reliance-Disney merger

The merger between Reliance Jio and Walt Disney's Disney Star is now finalized, paving the way for the launch of a new entertainment platform. This joint venture combines India’s two leading OTT streaming services, Jio Cinema and Jio Hotstar, resulting in the new website Jiostar.com, which offers users an exciting array of entertainment options.

Following the merger, Reliance Industries holds a significant 46.82% stake in Jiostar.com, while Hotstar maintains a 36.84% stake, and Viacom18 owns the remaining 16.34%. This integration ensures that all Hotstar content will be accessible on Jiostar.com, and the company has introduced a variety of entertainment packs on the new site. These packs are categorized into two types: standard definition and high definition, with pricing starting as low as Rs 15.

For Standard Definition (SD) content, here’s a breakdown of the Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, and Kids packs:

Hindi Pack:

- Star Value Pack Hindi: Rs 59 per month

- Star Premium Pack Hindi: Rs 105 per month

Marathi Pack:

- Star Value Pack Marathi: Rs 67 per month

- Star Premium Pack Marathi: Rs 110 per month

Odia Pack:

- Star Value Pack Odia Mini: Rs 15 per month

- Star Value Pack Odia: Rs 65 per month

- Star Premium Pack Odia: Rs 105 per month

Bengali Pack:

- Star Value Bengali: Rs 65 per month

- Star Premium Bengali: Rs 110 per month

Telugu Pack:

- Star Value Pack Telugu: Rs 81 per month

- Star Value Pack Hindi Telugu: Rs 81 per month

- Star Value Pack Telugu Mini: Rs 70 per month

Kannada Pack:

- Star Value Pack Kannada Mini: Rs 45 per month

- Star Value Pack Kannada: Rs 67 per month

- Star Value Pack Hindi Kannada: Rs 67 per month

Kids Pack:

- Disney Kids Pack: Rs 15 per month

- Disney Hungama Kids Pack: Rs 15 per month

For High Definition (HD) content, the offerings include:

Hindi:

- Star Value Pack Lite HD: Rs 88 per month

- Star Premium Pack Lite HD: Rs 125 per month

Kids Pack:

- Disney Kids Pack HD: Rs 18 per month

- Disney Hungama Kids Pack HD: Rs 18 per month

Marathi:

- Star Value Pack Marathi Lite HD: Rs 99 per month

The chairperson of this new endeavour is Nita Ambani, with Uday Shankar serving as vice chairperson. Uday Shankar emphasised that Jio Star aims to bring quality streaming content to every corner of the country, stating that their mission is not just to cater to the upper echelons of society.

ALSO READ: Samsung's latest patent hints at tri-fold smartphone, rivaling Huawei's innovations