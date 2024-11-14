Samsung's latest patent hints at tri-fold smartphone, rivaling Huawei's innovations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tri fold smartphone

Huawei has recently introduced an exciting new smartphone in China called the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which can fold in three ways. This innovative device quickly became very popular and sold out almost immediately. Now, Samsung, a major tech company from South Korea, is working on their own tri-fold smartphone to keep up with Huawei's success. They are expected to unveil it in 2025 and have just received a patent for a new type of flexible screen that can bend in three sections for better durability.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone

The patent, granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, details a phone design with three different sections: one that folds, another that can be opened and closed, and a third that sits in a specific position. To make this phone more durable, Samsung plans to include a special layer under the screen, which has some openings that align with the second section of the display. There will also be additional protective layers, much like the one on their latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This exciting new gadget not only promises to fold and bend into various shapes but might also support different ways to use it, potentially including a stylus like the S-Pen.

In other news, Samsung is getting ready to introduce its new S series smartphone. Typically, the company releases its smartphones in January or February. While Samsung hasn't officially announced the launch date yet, there have been some leaks that provide clues. According to these leaks, the new smartphone might be available sooner than we thought. Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series in January, and the Galaxy S23 series was unveiled in February of the previous year.

Recently, a promotional survey from Samsung was shared online, suggesting that the company could release its upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones—specifically the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—around January 5. The survey also mentioned that participants might receive a "10 percent discount" on these new phones, hinting that an official announcement could happen on that date.

ALSO READ: iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report