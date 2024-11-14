iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025, according to the latest report

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone SE (representational image)

Apple is rumoured to be developing a new, more affordable iPhone, with excitement building around the upcoming iPhone SE model. According to recent reports, this new phone might be launched in March 2025. A publication from South Korea called Aju News suggests that Apple is planning to begin mass production soon, with an announcement possibly coming in March next year. The previous iPhone SE 3 was introduced back in 2022, and it seems the iPhone SE 4 will follow a similar timeline.

The report also mentions that Apple is teaming up with LG Innotek, a supplier that will provide the camera components for the iPhone SE 4. LG is expected to start producing these camera parts in December, and they typically send these to Apple about three months before a phone is released. This timing hints that the March 2025 release is very likely.

Additionally, the new iPhone is expected to come with a single 48MP camera, a significant improvement from the older 12MP camera. While these details sound promising, it's important to remember that they are still just rumours.

Other anticipated features include a powerful new processor, a larger battery, support for advanced Apple features, facial recognition, fast charging options, and compatibility with wireless charging.

Meanwhile, a recent news from a source in South Korea suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch next year, might be the thinnest iPhone ever. Instead of introducing the usual Plus model, Apple plans to release this new Air version.

True to its name, the iPhone 17 Air is designed to be very lightweight. However, Apple is currently facing some challenges in making the device as slim as they want it to be. According to the tipster, the company is having a tough time achieving the desired thinness for this new model.

