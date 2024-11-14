Google's new feature will alert you to spam calls in real time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spam Call Detection

With the rise in spam calls, Google is introducing a new feature for Pixel smartphones to help users identify potential scams. This feature was first shown at Google I/O 2024 in May and is designed to detect scam calls in real-time. The Scam Detection tool listens to the conversation during a call and looks for common patterns that indicate a scam.

How does this feature work?

If it detects something suspicious, it will alert you with a sound and a vibration, prompting you to check your phone for a warning that the call might be a scam. You’ll see a message saying "Likely scam" along with options to hang up or report it as not a scam.

For instance, if someone claiming to be from your bank urgently asks you to transfer money due to a supposed account issue, Scam Detection will analyze the call to see if it seems like a scam.

Availability

This feature is available on the latest Pixel 9 series and can also be used on Pixel 6 to 8a models thanks to advanced technology from Google. Google assures that none of the audio from your calls is stored or sent anywhere, so your conversations remain private.

How to enable Scam Detection feature?

By default, Scam Detection is turned off, so you’ll need to enable it yourself through the Phone app settings, and you can also turn it off if you prefer.

Currently, this feature is being rolled out to users in the U.S. who are part of the public beta for English-speaking Phone by Google, specifically those with a Pixel 6 or newer device. To activate it, go to your Google Phone app settings and look for Scam Detection.

If you’d like to share your thoughts about the feature, you can easily do so by going to the Phone by Google app, selecting the menu, and choosing Help and Feedback.

