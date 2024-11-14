Foldable smartphone: Tips to protect it and extend its lifespan

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Foldable smartphone

Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019, and since then, these devices have become increasingly popular. They stand out for their unique design and larger screens, which can help boost productivity. However, to keep them working well for a long time, they require a bit more care than regular smartphones due to their special design.

If you have a foldable smartphone, here are some tips to help protect it and extend its lifespan:

These phones feature flexible screens made with multiple layers, including some that offer extra strength. Even though they are built to last, foldable phones are more delicate than standard ones, particularly at the hinge, which is a common weak point. Extreme bending can damage the hinge, so it’s important to handle it with care.

Make sure to regularly clean out any dust or dirt that may get trapped inside the phone when it’s closed. Dust and debris can harm the internal screen if pressure is applied.

Both Samsung and Google attach screen protectors to their foldable phones, and it's crucial to keep these in place. While they don’t provide as much protection from heavy impacts as tempered glass protectors, they can help prevent minor scratches, especially if particles are left inside when the phone closes.

Lastly, investing in a good case for your foldable smartphone is a smart move. Some cases even come with hinge protectors, which can help keep dust and scratches at bay. With the right care, you can enjoy your foldable phone for years to come.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to release an affordable flip phone called the Galaxy Z Flip FE early next year. New information is coming out about this exciting device. It’s expected to include some features from Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and will likely have a design that resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 6. One of the standout features could be a larger outer screen, making it even more appealing for users.

ALSO READ: Spotify emerges as YouTube alternative, launches new video features with monetisation program