Spotify emerges as YouTube alternative, launches new video features with monetisation program

Spotify is launching a new service to compete with YouTube. The popular music streaming platform has announced plans to pay podcast hosts who create popular videos for its platform. This new initiative, called the 'Partner Program,' will help creators earn money from their content in ways beyond just advertising. In the past, Spotify allowed creators to make money from podcasts, but now it’s also encouraging them to include videos with their podcasts.

Under this new program, Spotify will pay creators based on how much engagement their podcasts receive. Additionally, subscribers will soon be able to watch video podcasts without any interruptions from ads. This move is aimed at encouraging listeners to enjoy more video content on Spotify instead of YouTube.

These new changes will take effect on January 2, 2025, in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. Creators who want to join the Spotify Partner Program and start earning money from their video podcasts can apply to be part of it.

As Spotify steps into video content, the company also announced plans to introduce more features. These include options like chapters for easy navigation, comments, pinch-to-zoom, and better search tools to help users find video content they’ll enjoy.

Furthermore, creators can now share short clips of their podcasts directly on Spotify. These clips will show up in users' home feeds and other areas of the app, helping to promote full-length episodes while not trying to compete with platforms focused on short videos.

Spotify has also made it possible for creators to choose their own video thumbnails, similar to YouTube, and is redesigning its dashboard to help creators easily track how their content is performing.

