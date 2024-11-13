Instagram to integrate more AI features, enabling custom AI-generated profile pictures

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Meta is introducing new AI features across all its social media platforms. Recently, a developer discovered that Meta is working on an exciting new feature for Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app. This upcoming feature will allow users to create their own profile pictures using AI technology. Although there aren’t many details yet, it seems that similar features are also being developed for Facebook and WhatsApp.

The developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, found this new option while updating his profile picture on Instagram, which offers the ability to "Create an AI profile picture." He even shared a screenshot showing this option on the app.

While it's not clear exactly how this feature will work since it’s still being developed, it will likely use advanced AI technology from Meta. Users might be able to create a brand new image based on text descriptions or change their existing profile pictures into different artistic styles using AI.

This wouldn't be the first AI feature on Instagram. The platform already has a chatbot called Meta AI, which users can interact with in both private and group chats. Additionally, Instagram has introduced a tool that helps users rephrase their direct messages, allowing them to change the tone or wording of their conversations.

Meanwhile, Meta is working on a new way to spot teenagers who may be lying about their age on Instagram. They plan to use a tool called the "adult classifier" that will help identify users who are under 18 years old. When someone is recognized as a minor, Instagram will automatically switch their account to have stricter privacy settings to keep them safer.

Allison Hartnett, who is in charge of Product Management for Youth and Social Impact at Meta, explained that this tool will look at different behaviors of users, such as the accounts they follow and the types of content they interact with. If the system suggests that a user is under 18, it will change their account to a teen account, no matter what age they claimed when signing up.

