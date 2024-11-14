BSNL's new offer on 84-day recharge plan impresses Airtel and Jio users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL new recharge offer

BSNL has delighted its millions of mobile users with exciting news. The company has decided to introduce additional data in one of its prepaid recharge plans. Over the past few months, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has rolled out an array of impressive offers. Recently, it launched seven new services all at once and revamped its two-decade-old logo and slogan. On this occasion, the company's chairman assured that BSNL’s plans will not see any price increases in the near future as the focus is currently on enhancing infrastructure to accommodate more users.

Extra Data Offer

BSNL has officially announced a new extra data offer via its social media channels. This promotion applies to users who opt for the 84-day recharge plan. According to BSNL's post, this offer accompanies the company’s Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan. With this recharge, customers enjoy daily benefits of 3GB of data and 100 free SMS. In addition, the 84-day plan includes unlimited calling and free national roaming, among other perks. Under this new offer, subscribers will get 3GB of extra data.

To take advantage of this prepaid offer, users must access BSNL's self-care app for recharging their numbers. Through the app, they can also enjoy value-added services like Zing, PRBT, Astrotell, and GameOnService as part of this cost-effective prepaid plan.

300-Day Plan

In other news from BSNL, the government telecom company offers one of the most affordable recharge plans available, featuring an impressive validity of 300 days. Users will need to pay Rs 797 for this plan. It includes unlimited voice calling, daily 2GB of high-speed data, and 100 free SMS for the first 60 days. After this period, users will need to top up their accounts for outgoing calls.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced the launch of the Direct-to-Device service in a post on X (formerly Twitter), following BSNL’s initial announcement at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. While satellite connectivity has previously been limited to emergency and military applications, this service is a significant breakthrough as it becomes the first of its kind available to everyday users in India. This development distinguishes it from earlier technologies, such as Apple’s satellite SOS feature for iPhone.

ALSO READ: Jio's new Rs 11 recharge plan offers unlimited internet, challenges Airtel and BSNL