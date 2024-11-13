Jio's new Rs 11 recharge plan offers unlimited internet, challenges Airtel and BSNL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio new recharge plan

Jio has once again caught the attention of millions of users by introducing an incredibly affordable recharge plan. This 11-rupee plan is designed for those who crave high-speed internet access. The launch of this compact recharge plan has certainly raised eyebrows among competitors like Airtel, BSNL, and Vodafone. Reliance Jio aims this prepaid option particularly at users who rely heavily on data.

Jio Rs 11 recharge plan

This recharge plan from Jio functions as a data pack. For just 11 rupees, users can enjoy a total of 10GB of high-speed data. However, it's important to note that this plan can only be activated alongside any existing plan a user may have. Additionally, the 10GB of data must be utilised within just one hour.

Airtel has also rolled out a similar offer, providing 10GB of data for the same price of 11 rupees, with a one-hour validity as well. These plans from Jio and Airtel cater specifically to users who need quick access to data for downloading large files or software updates.

In contrast, BSNL's smallest data pack starts at 16 rupees, offering only 2GB of high-speed data with a validity of one day.

Advantages for Users

Typically, Android and iOS updates can exceed 4GB in size. Meanwhile, telecom companies generally provide users with a maximum daily limit of 3GB. This often forces users to rely on Wi-Fi or to wait for overnight downloads to complete updates.

Consequently, this small recharge plan can be a game changer for those users looking for a quick and convenient solution.

Meanwhile, the Jio Rs 239 recharge plan provides unlimited free calling to any network across India but has a relatively short validity of 22 days. In addition to this, the plan includes 1.5GB of data per day, along with 100 free SMS daily, and grants access to Jio's OTT apps.

