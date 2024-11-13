Jio offers two affordable plans: Which one provides better value for an extra Rs 10?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio prepaid recharge

Jio has recently increased the prices of its prepaid plans, but the telecom operator still provides a variety of affordable options for its users. The company offers numerous prepaid recharge plans with validity ranging from 14 days to a full year. These plans come with benefits like unlimited calling, data, and messages. Some plans are priced similarly but offer significantly different benefits. Notably, Jio has two recharge plans with just a Rs 10 difference in price.

Jio's Rs 249 Plan

This prepaid recharge plan offers a validity of 28 days. In this plan, users can enjoy unlimited free calling on any network across India. Additionally, it provides 1GB of daily data and 100 free SMS. Users will also have access to Jio's complimentary OTT apps.

Jio's Rs 239 Plan

In this plan, users also receive unlimited free calling on any network throughout India, but it comes with a shorter validity of 22 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, along with 100 free SMS each day and access to Jio's OTT apps.

The Benefit of Spending an Extra Rs 10

When comparing these two plans, spending just Rs 10 more gives you an additional 6 days of validity. However, you only receive 1GB of data daily in the Rs 249 plan, totaling 28GB for the month. In contrast, the Rs 239 plan offers 1.5GB daily, resulting in a total of 33GB, though it lasts for a shorter period. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether you prefer more data or longer validity. Choose the plan that best suits your needs.

