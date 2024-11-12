BSNL to allow its fiber users to use their broadband anywhere via National Wi-Fi roaming service

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL National Wi-Fi roaming service

Ever since BSNL gained new momentum following the recent tariff hikes by private telecom operators, the state-owned company has been consistently rolling out new services. Recently, BSNL revamped its logo and slogan while also launching seven new services across the country. The company has initiated its national Wi-Fi roaming service, which allows BSNL FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) users to connect to BSNL's network all over India.

At present, BSNL FTTH customers can only enjoy high-speed internet at a fixed location. However, with the introduction of BSNL’s new National Wi-Fi roaming service, these customers will soon have the ability to access the high-speed broadband internet from anywhere in India.

How to use BSNL FTTH National Wi-Fi roaming service

To utilise the BSNL FTTH National Wi-Fi roaming service, customers must register on the BSNL website at https://portal.bsnl.in/ftth/wifiroaming. During the registration process, users are required to enter their FTTH connection number and the registered mobile number to complete the verification.

This new service aimed at improving its image and expanding its reach throughout the country. With this service, even people living in rural areas can enjoy high-speed internet as long as there is a BSNL Wi-Fi connection available. This means users can make the most of their internet connection at home.

In contrast, private companies like Jio and Airtel are less likely to offer such services because they prefer users to rely on their mobile networks when they are away from home.

In other news, BSNL has announced a new project to begin 5G services in Delhi and is inviting companies to submit their proposals. They want to set up these advanced 5G services at nearly 1,900 locations, aiming to connect around 100,000 subscribers. Along with the 5G rollout, they will also launch a new broadband service that allows people to access the internet without using traditional cables.

ALSO READ: Starlink agrees to government's security conditions, to commence its services soon in India