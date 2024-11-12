Starlink agrees to government's security conditions, to commence its services soon in India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Starlink India launch

Starlink is making progress toward launching its satellite internet service in India. As per reports, the company has agreed to follow the Indian government's rules regarding data storage and security, which is an important step toward getting the necessary licence to provide satellite broadband services. While Starlink has shown its willingness to comply, it still needs to officially submit its agreement to meet these requirements. To operate in India, satellite communication companies like Starlink must store all user data within the country. This is a key condition that must be met before they can receive their licence from the government.

Additionally, there are expectations that Starlink will need to demonstrate how government agencies can access data if needed. In October 2022, Starlink applied for a specific licence called the GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services) licence, which is the first step in setting up their satellite internet service, usually involving a trial period.

Starlink's application is moving forward with the oversight of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), which regulates space activities in India. They have requested more information from Starlink to finalise their approval.

In a recent interview, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka mentioned that they have also posed questions to both Starlink and Amazon's satellite project and are working on gathering the necessary details.

When will Starlink services start in India?

Once Starlink meets security requirements and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) finalises the rules for pricing and spectrum allocation for satellite services, satellite broadband services in India can officially begin. TRAI is expected to complete its recommendations by the end of December, paving the way for Starlink's launch in the country.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has recently called on India's telecom regulatory body to reconsider its choice to allocate satellite spectrum without conducting an auction. This move represents a new challenge to Elon Musk's Starlink.

