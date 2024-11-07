BSNL threatens Jio, Airtel, Vi market dominance, invites tenders for 5G service launch in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G roll out

BSNL has recently gained a considerable number of new customers during July and August, thanks to the tariff hikes implemented by private telecom rivals like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Many subscribers have opted to switch to BSNL for its budget-friendly recharge plans. To keep these new customers engaged, the state-owned operator is ramping up its 4G rollout and improving customer service.

In an exciting turn of events, BSNL is gearing up to launch its 5G services. The company has put out a tender to kickstart 5G services in Delhi, inviting bids from network providers and equipment manufacturers to implement indigenous 5G using a standalone (SA) architecture across 1,876 sites. This initial rollout is aimed at serving 100,000 registered subscribers and will include a simultaneous launch of fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services.

BSNL 5G technical details

According to the tender details, BSNL plans to utilise the 900 MHz and 3300 MHz frequency bands to deliver 5G SA services at the specified locations. Bidders will be tasked with planning, designing, supplying, deploying the equipment, and managing the operation of the 5G network within the licensed service area (LSA).

BSNL aims to work with two different service providers in Delhi: one to act as the primary 5G as a Service (5GaaS) provider and the other as a secondary provider. The primary 5GaaS provider will set up one 5G SA core and a 5G-RAN using hardware from up to two original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Meanwhile, the secondary provider will also deploy 5G-RAN equipment sourced from up to two OEMs.

The tender document specifies that all capital expenditure (capex) and operational expenditure (opex) related to the hardware and software for both the 5G SA core and RAN equipment will fall on the 5GaaS provider. Additionally, any structural upgrades needed on existing BSNL towers to accommodate 5G antennas will also be the bidder's responsibility.

As for revenue sharing, BSNL will provide compensation to the chosen bidders based on revenue generated from both FWA and 5G mobile services.

While BSNL has not yet fully rolled out its 4G services nationwide, officials have indicated that trials have been conducted in Delhi using local equipment manufacturers, with the goal of hastening the launch of indigenous 5G services.

