Samsung shocks Apple, rolls out upgraded Bixby voice assistant with AI capabilities

Samsung has rolled out an improved version of its Bixby voice assistant. The upgraded virtual assistant comes with artificial intelligence capabilities and can understand complex commands made in natural languages. It is currently available in Samsung Galaxy W25 series smartphones in China. Currently, this version of the virtual assistant isn't available in other markets, and the tech giant has yet to announce when it might roll out for its global smartphone lineup.

New Samsung Bixby availability

Samsung has unveiled its next-generation Bixby, equipped with enhanced AI capabilities, as highlighted on the product page for the Galaxy W25 smartphone. This model is specifically designed for China and is a counterpart to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition recently launched in South Korea. Alongside it, the company also introduced the Galaxy W25 Flip, which is essentially a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6.

New Samsung Bixby features

A standout feature of this updated Bixby is its improved ability to comprehend the context behind natural language commands, allowing it to handle more complex instructions. For instance, if users ask, “How do I get there?” the assistant will provide navigation to their workplace based on their typical travel patterns.

Samsung states that the AI-driven Bixby can respond to queries with both text and video answers. However, it doesn't generate videos itself; instead, it curates the most relevant videos available online. Additionally, this virtual assistant can translate web pages and save its outputs in various Microsoft Office formats, such as Word and PowerPoint.

Beyond its capabilities, the next-gen Bixby boasts a revamped user interface. According to images on the product page, users can access the assistant in a full-screen view, featuring a text input field at the bottom and a clean, minimalistic white layout. Users can engage with the assistant using both text and voice commands, and it can be activated from any screen on the smartphone.

