After India, Canada becomes the latest country to ban TikTok, but there's a twist

Four years after the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps, Canada became the latest country to take action against the short video-sharing platform. The Canadian government cited unspecified national security risks associated with TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance. As a result of the ban, TikTok was required to wind up its operations in the country, although the government did not impose an outright ban on the app itself.

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, stated that the action aimed to address the specific national security concerns linked to ByteDance Ltd.’s activities in Canada through the establishment of TikTok Technology Canada, Inc. He added that the decision was based on information and evidence gathered during a review, as well as the recommendations from Canada's security and intelligence community and other government partners.

Why has the Canadian government banned TikTok?

This move followed a multi-step national security review process conducted by Canadian intelligence agencies. The CBC noted that the country had previously prohibited the app from official government devices. The crackdown on TikTok also came a few months after the United States passed a law that could potentially lead to a ban on the app, with US lawmakers expressing similar national security worries regarding its connections to China. TikTok has responded to this legal situation with extensive challenges to the law.

What TikTok said?

In response to the Canadian order, a TikTok spokesperson announced that they would contest the decision in court, arguing that shutting down TikTok’s offices in Canada would lead to the loss of hundreds of well-paying local jobs, which they deemed unwise. The spokesperson emphasised that the platform would continue to be available for creators to connect with audiences, explore new interests, and support businesses.

