Starlink satellite internet pricing explained, will Jio, Airtel face competition?

Conditions for the launch of Starlink satellite internet service are aligning positively for the company, indicating a potential start for its services in India. Recently, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of India, announced that the country is open to granting a satellite internet licence to Starlink, operated by Elon Musk. The key requirement for the service is compliance with India's security and regulatory conditions. Minister Scindia stated that Starlink, like any other satellite service, must meet the government's security protocols as outlined in the licensing format.

Reports indicate that Starlink has agreed to adhere to the Indian government's rules regarding data storage and security, which is a significant step toward obtaining the necessary licence for satellite broadband services. However, the company still needs to officially submit its agreement to fulfil these requirements.

Additionally, there is a regulatory hurdle that will influence the pricing of the service in India. The government has announced its intention to use administrative allocation of satellite spectrum; however, final recommendations regarding spectrum allocation are pending from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI is expected to finalise its recommendations on new rules for satellite communications by December 15. This decision will aid the government in determining how to allocate the radio waves (spectrum) required for satellite companies to provide internet services from space, potentially expanding satellite-based broadband across the country.

A government official noted that TRAI is currently reviewing various points that emerged during public discussions about these rules, including some that were not included in the original consultation document.

If everything goes as per Starlink’s plan, how much its services will cost in India.

Starlink service cost in India

Currently, the price for Starlink's service in India is not officially confirmed. However, according to the former head of the company in India, it may cost around Rs 1,58,000 in the first year. From the second year onward, the service will cost about Rs 1,15,000, which includes a 30 percent tax. This is because the equipment needed to use Starlink is purchased only once.

The basic price for the user equipment is expected to be around Rs 37,400, and users will need to pay an additional monthly fee of Rs 7,425 for the service.

