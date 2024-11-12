Samsung's affordable flip phone leaked details reveal Galaxy S24-like feature

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Flip smartphone

Samsung's affordable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, is anticipated to launch early next year. Fresh details about this upcoming device continue to emerge. It is expected to feature some special elements from the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup and might showcase a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Notably, this phone may come equipped with a larger cover display, adding to its appeal.

Processor details have also been leaked, hinting at exciting enhancements. A tipster took to the social media platform X to reveal that the phone is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, the same one used in this year's Galaxy S24 series.

As of now, not much else has been disclosed about the features of this flip phone. It is speculated that the device will make its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event in early 2025, alongside the Galaxy S25 series set to be unveiled globally.

Switching gears to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, this model boasts a 6.50-inch primary display and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Users can look forward to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, all powered by a 4,400mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Furthermore, this foldable phone features a robust triple camera setup on the back, including a 200MP main camera, a 12MP secondary, and a 10MP third camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a dual front camera setup, consisting of a 10MP main camera and a 4MP secondary camera.

In other news, LG has introduced a new flexible display technology, described as the world's first stretchable display, which can be manipulated much like a towel. The South Korean company has showcased early prototypes of this technology, enabling the screen to be both stretched and extended. Although the product is still in the prototype phase, it presents a significant development in the display market, particularly in relation to Samsung, a leading company in foldable display technology.

