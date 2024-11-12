Jio, BSNL, Airtel, Vi users: DoT blocks 1.77 crore SIM cards as war on fake calls intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fraud calls

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has once again taken significant steps to tackle the issue of fake calls. Recently, they shut down 1.77 crore mobile numbers that were used to make these fraudulent calls. In an effort to protect over 122 crore telecom users in the country, both DoT and TRAI have intensified their fight against fake telemarketing calls. TRAI implemented a new policy last month that allows for the blocking of marketing and fake calls directly at the operator level, eliminating the need for whitelisting.

According to updates from the Department of Communications via their official X handle, around 1.35 crore fake calls are being blocked each day. Additionally, they reported the shutdown of 1.77 crore mobile numbers linked to fake telemarketing activities. In total, they have traced approximately 14 to 15 lakh mobile phones involved in making these deceptive calls. In response to user concerns, the department has taken swift action, managing to block about 7 crore calls over the past five days.

Further efforts by the DoT also include the closure of 1.77 crore mobile numbers associated with financial fraud, alongside the disabling of 14 to 15 lakh stolen mobile numbers. The Department has emphasised that this is only the beginning of their campaign. While technology has greatly benefited our lives, it has also been misused by some individuals, which is why a regulatory framework has been established.

This isn't the first time that the DoT has disrupted the operations of fake callers; in the past, they have blocked millions of SIM cards. New regulations have now been put in place to curb the influx of fake calls received by users. Going forward, callers will only receive whitelisted telemarketing calls. Also, messages containing URLs or APK links will be blocked at the network level. However, whitelisted messages won’t be categorised as fake calls.

