Robot-made painting fetches crores at auction, marking a new era in AI art

Robots powered by AI are creating artwork. A painting generated by a robot in New York recently sold for a staggering amount, reaching crores at auction.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 16:24 IST
Ai-Da
Image Source : X Ai-Da

AI is achieving remarkable feats these days, and a humanoid robot named Ai-Da in New York has done something that will surely amaze you. This innovative robot has created a painting of the legendary mathematician and father of computer science, Alan Turing, using artificial intelligence. This artwork has fetched astronomical bids, amounting to crores of rupees. It’s likely the first painting ever produced by a robot.

Auctioned for Rs 11 crores  

Recently, Ai-Da's painting was auctioned off for approximately Rs 11.13 crores, organised by an organisation called Sotheby’s. To give you some background, Ai-Da began her artistic journey in 2022. The robot was developed by Aiden Mellor alongside AI experts from the esteemed universities of Oxford and Birmingham.

India Tv - Ada Lovelance portrait by robot

Image Source : XAda Lovelance portrait by robot

This robotic masterpiece attracted 27 bids and was ultimately purchased by an anonymous buyer from America. According to a report by The New York Times, the painting was displayed under the title "A.I. God," featuring an image of the British mathematician. The initial bid started at USD 180,000, or around Rs 1.5 crores.

Who is Ai-Da?  

Ai-Da is a humanoid robot named after Ada Lovelace, a pioneering figure in computing known as the world’s first computer programmer. Developed by contemporary art expert Aidan Mellor in 2019, Ai-Da is a collaborative effort involving over 30 AI researchers from both Birmingham and Oxford University.

This humanoid robot features lifelike facial characteristics resembling those of a woman. Equipped with cameras in her eyes, Ai-Da is able to draw and paint, utilising AI algorithms to guide her robotic arms. So far, this remarkable robot has created 15 different paintings, showcasing her artistic capabilities.

In other news, OpenAI has acquired the domain Chat.com, one of the earliest web addresses still active today. This acquisition was made from Dharmesh Shah, the founder and CTO of HubSpot. Following the purchase, Chat.com has been seamlessly redirected to ChatGPT.

