LG unveils world's first stretchable display, can be stretched, squeezed like a towel

LG has revolutionised flexible display technology with the introduction of what is claimed to be the world's first stretchable display—one you can squeeze like a towel. The South Korean tech giant has already displayed early versions of this technology, which allows the screen to be both stretched and lengthened. Although still in the prototype phase, this innovation has certainly raised the stakes for Samsung, a leader in the foldable display market.

According to LG, the display can expand up to 50 percent of its original size without compromising image quality. The showcased prototype features a 12-inch screen that can stretch to 18 inches while maintaining a resolution of 100 pixels per inch. LG had previously unveiled a different prototype of stretchable display technology back in 2022.

The company emphasises that this flexible display is truly one of a kind, representing the pinnacle of display technology. Unlike traditional flexible screens that can only bend or fold, this one can be twisted and stretched just like a towel.

Designed for durability, LG's flexible display can be stretched continuously for up to 10,000 cycles. It's constructed from micro LED technology, and it’s also said to function well in extreme temperatures. While unveiling the prototype, LG highlighted various features, including touch gesture controls, and the ability to be worn on the wrist.

This stretchable display is incredibly thin and lightweight, making it suitable for a range of applications. LG aims to integrate this advanced display in future flagship smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across various industries.

