Security researchers are sounding the alarm about a dangerous trend involving Google Search. In our quest for information, we often turn to Google, but cyber criminals are exploiting this behaviour. With the growing number of internet users, cases of cyber crime are on the rise, and these criminals are finding new ways to deceive people every day.

The cybersecurity firm SOPHOS has flagged a particular phrase that, when searched on Google, can lead cyber criminals straight to your personal information—endangering your bank account in the process. They've uncovered a malicious program known as Gootloader, which facilitates the theft of personal and banking data.

Targeting Personal Information

Cyber criminals are honing in on specific keywords that people frequently search for, leveraging SEO (Search Engine Optimization) techniques. When users search for these terms, they may unwittingly click on a link that activates Gootloader, giving hackers access to their systems.

SOPHOS has issued a strong warning: avoid searching the phrase "Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?" at all costs. Simply searching for this phrase could lead to an automatic click on the first link, which could transfer your personal information to hackers. The firm notes that cyber criminals are specifically targeting users searching for a combination of six words.

The Threat of SEO Poisoning

The security firm cautions that along with legitimate marketing links, users are also encountering malicious ads filled with viruses. Those searching for information related to Australia are prime targets for these attacks through a technique called SEO Poisoning. Cyber criminals manipulate search results to display virus-laden links in Google’s search listings. Researchers advise anyone who inadvertently falls victim to this scam to change their passwords, PINs, and other sensitive information immediately.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently issued a warning to mobile users about a new scam making the rounds. In this scheme, the caller deceives the victim by claiming that TRAI will disconnect their mobile service unless they pay a hefty fee. TRAI emphasizes that this is a fraudulent attempt and encourages everyone to stay vigilant. If you receive any suspicious calls, please report them through the Sanchar Saathi portal.

