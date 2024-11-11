iPhone users rejoice! A new security feature makes phone theft nearly impossible

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone new security feature

A new security feature has been rolled out for millions of iPhone users, which kept police officials puzzled. It is designed to safeguard users' data from theft. Recently introduced in iOS 18.1, this feature has already been observed on certain iPhone models. It automatically reboots the device after a prolonged period of being locked, making it significantly harder for anyone to bypass the phone's security.

Recent reports have highlighted findings from the US Police Department that noted some iPhone models undergoing repeated reboots during forensic investigations. This automatic reboot function complicated the process of unlocking these devices, creating challenges for police in their investigations of seized iPhones.

According to a report by 404 Media, the Michigan Police revealed in their documents that Apple had recently implemented this reboot feature, allowing phones to receive reboot signals from other devices. But it was not the exact reason behind the reboot.

What was happening?

A security researcher discovered a new feature called “Inactivity Reboot” embedded in the code of iOS 18.2, specifically designed to trigger an automatic reboot if the phone remains unlocked for an extended period.

With the introduction of this security measure, even if an iPhone is stolen, it will essentially become a “brick.” This feature prevents the phone from being unlocked, significantly reducing the likelihood of data theft.

How does it work?

Apple employs dual layers of encryption on user data: one layer applies Before First Unlock and the other After First Unlock. When an iPhone is restarted, it enters a special security mode where it can only receive calls. This is a protective measure that is relaxed when the user unlocks the phone for the first time using Face ID or Touch ID.

The phone stays in this heightened security mode, known as AFU until it’s restarted again. This means that law enforcement or thieves can use special tools from companies like Cellebrite or GrayKey to unlock the phone and access its information. However, when the iPhone is in a regular state, called BFU, it becomes much more difficult for these tools to break in using forceful methods.

This isn’t the first time Apple has stepped up its security game. The company has previously made USB debugging disabled by default on its iPhones, preventing unauthorised access to data via USB connections.

