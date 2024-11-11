BSNL's new 45-day plan lures Jio, Airtel users with 2GB daily data for under Rs 250

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 40-day recharge plan

Since private companies have raised their recharge plan prices, the state-owned telecom provider BSNL has been rolling out exciting offerings one after another. BSNL frequently grabs headlines, whether it’s due to its competitive recharge plans or advancements in its 4G-5G networks. Since July, the company has introduced several appealing options, and now it has launched a new plan that offers over a month of service.

BSNL caters to its customers with a variety of prepaid and postpaid recharge plans, providing perks like free calling, data, SMS, and other attractive features. While rivals like Jio, Airtel, and Vi typically offer only 28 days of validity for their smaller recharge plans, BSNL stands out by offering a remarkable 40 days of validity for plans priced under Rs 250.

This competitive pricing has put Jio, Airtel, and Vi on the back foot, increasing the pressure on them to respond. For those using a BSNL SIM, this latest recharge offer could be a fantastic deal. Let’s dive into the details of this affordable and enticing plan from the company.

BSNL 40-day recharge plan

The exciting new offer from BSNL is a budget-friendly recharge plan priced at Rs 249. In this plan, customers enjoy numerous benefits at a lower cost, which other companies often charge a premium for. With this plan, BSNL provides free calling across all networks for a full 45 days. Additionally, customers receive 100 free SMS daily.

When it comes to data benefits, this plan stands strong as well. BSNL delivers 2GB of daily data, allowing users to enjoy music streaming and other online entertainment without worries. While the plan includes unlimited data, after reaching the 2GB limit, the speed will be reduced to 40Kbps.

Meanwhile, BSNL has rolled out 20 new or upgraded 4G towers across Ladakh and its neighbouring border regions. This initiative is set to greatly improve network connectivity for the Indian Army. BSNL shared this news in a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

