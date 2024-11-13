iPhone 17 to revolutionise smartphone experience with host of groundbreaking features

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 16 (representational image)

It has only been a few weeks since the launch of the iPhone 16, yet news about the iPhone 17 is already surfacing. The upcoming model is expected to bring significant changes, ranging from its design to technical specifications. Notably, Apple plans to discontinue one of its existing models and introduce a new one in its place. Additionally, we might see slimmer iPhones in the iPhone 17 lineup.

Introducing the Thinnest iPhone

Recent information from a tipster in South Korea suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, slated for release next year, could become the slimmest iPhone yet. The company is reportedly set to replace the Plus model with this new Air variant, meaning the iPhone 17 Air may debut instead of an iPhone 17 Plus.

As implied by its name, the iPhone 17 Air will be exceptionally light. However, Apple is currently grappling with technical challenges in achieving the desired thickness for this model. The South Korean tipster revealed that the company is finding it quite difficult to slim down the device. Nevertheless, Apple plans to employ new battery technology in the iPhone 17 series, which should significantly reduce its thickness.

Advancements in Battery Technology

To make the iPhone thinner, Apple needs to incorporate new components, which could potentially raise the cost of the device. As a result, the company might have to rely on existing battery technology for the time being. It's anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 6mm, positioning it as the slimmest iPhone to date. For reference, the iPhone 6, noted for its slim profile, measures just 6.9mm in thickness. Meanwhile, the recently launched iPad 14 Pro has set the current benchmark at 5.1mm, making it the thinnest model Apple has ever produced.

