Kerala: Seven injured as sky ride collapses at amusement park in Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Thiruvananthapuram:

Seven people, including women and children, were injured after a cone-shaped sky ride collapsed at the Happyland Water Theme and Amusement Park in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The mishap happened on Thursday afternoon in Vembayam.

According to preliminary information provided by park officials, the central support stand of the ride reportedly snapped, causing the entire structure to come crashing down. Authorities noted that the ride had already slowed down as it was nearing completion of a cycle, a factor that may have helped avert a more serious disaster.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, prompting an immediate response from police and other rescue personnel from Venjaramoodu, who rushed to the site and carried out rescue operations.

Officials said the injured sustained minor wounds, while some also suffered fractures. All victims were initially taken to nearby hospitals, including Gokulam Medical College Hospital in Venjaramoodu. Those with more serious injuries were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment.

Police have registered a case against the amusement park management, and an investigation into the cause of the structural failure is currently underway.

23 injured as amusement park ride snaps mid-air in Saudi Arabia’s Taif

Last year, at least 23 people were injured after a popular amusement park ride malfunctioned at Green Mountain Park in the Al Hada area of Taif. The incident involved a ride known as the ‘360 Degrees’, which suddenly broke apart while passengers were still on board. Eyewitness videos that have circulated widely on social media show the moment the structure failed mid-operation, causing panic among riders and onlookers.

According to reports from local media, several hospitals in Taif activated a “Code Yellow” emergency response to manage the influx of injured patients following the accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Witnesses told The Khaleej Times that the ride’s main arm appeared to snap and swing back with force. They added that some passengers were thrown or injured while still seated as the structure collapsed.

Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the malfunction and reviewed safety measures at the amusement park following the incident.

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