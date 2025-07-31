23 escape death as amusement park ride snaps mid-air | Watch horrifying video here The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, people could be seen enjoying the '360 Degrees' when suddenly the arm cracked, and the ride broke into two pieces and crashed.

Riyadh:

At least 23 people were injured, with three of them in critical condition, after an amusement park ride, which is popularly known as '360 Degrees', malfunctioned and broke into two in Saudi Arabia's Taif on Thursday (local time). The incident took place at the Green Mountain Park in Taif's Al Hada area.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, people could be seen enjoying the '360 Degrees' when suddenly the arm cracked, and the ride broke into two pieces and crashed. Several hospitals in Taif declared a "Code Yellow emergency", according to local media reports.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Emergency services prompt in their action

The security agencies and emergency services were prompt in their action, though, and launched a rescue operation soon after the incident. The authorities have also launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the incident, according to local media reports.

How did the incident occur?

Quoting eyewitnesses, The Khaleej Times reported that the incident occurred when the "ride's pole recoiled at high speed, striking individuals on the opposition side." They further told the outlet that several people were injured after falling, while they were still seated on the '360 Degrees' ride.

A similar incident reported in Delhi

A similar incident was reported in Delhi in April this year, in which a 24-year-old woman lost her life after falling from a roller coaster ride. The incident took place at the Fun and Food Village in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area.

The woman, identified as Priyanka, fell on the ground after the stand of the ride broke. She suffered multiple injuries, including an ENT bleed, and was admitted to the Manipal Hospital, where she was declared dead. Her body was handed over to her family after the post-mortern.

Later, the Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.