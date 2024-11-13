Samsung Galaxy S25 Series rumoured to launch early, according to new leak

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 Series (repersentational image)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest S series smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer usually launches its smartphone in January or February. The tech giant is yet to announce the launch date of the smartphone but a leaked report gives some hint. As per the leak, the smartphone could launch earlier than expected. Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 series in January of this year, while the Galaxy S23 series was revealed in February of the previous year.

A recent leak from a Samsung promotional survey, shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), suggests that the company might release its new Galaxy S25 smartphones—specifically the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—earlier than expected, possibly on January 5. According to translated screenshots from the survey, people who take part in it could receive a "10 percent discount" on these new phones, implying that Samsung could officially announce them on that date.

This proposed launch date is earlier than Samsung’s usual schedule. For example, the Galaxy S24 series was unveiled on January 17 this year, with pre-orders starting that same day and the phones officially available in stores on January 31. In 2023, the Galaxy S23 series was announced on February 1 and went on sale starting February 17.

Samsung has indicated that the Galaxy S25 series will be revealed in the first half of next year. These new models are expected to be powered by an advanced processor and may come with new smart features. There are also rumours of a fourth model, called the Galaxy S25 Slim, which might be released later.

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra will be available in seven different colours, while the S25+ could come in eight colours. Additionally, there may be three special colours that can only be ordered online.

