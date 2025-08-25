Xiaomi expands Redmi Note 15 series with new 15R model Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15R in the Chinese market as a rebadged version of the Redmi 15 5G, which was recently introduced in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15R in China, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi 15 5G that debuted in India earlier this month. Packed with a 6.9-inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, and a massive 7,000mAh battery, the device is available in multiple variants starting at CNY 1,499 (around Rs 17,999).

Redmi Note 15R joins the series

The Redmi Note 15 series began its journey in China with three models- Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 15 5G. Now, Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 15R, taking the lineup to four smartphones. Interestingly, this new model is not an all-new phone but simply a rebadged Redmi 15 5G from India.

Display and performance

The Redmi Note 15R comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ display (2340 × 1080 pixel) that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, and Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for smooth usability. The panel offers 850 nits peak brightness, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It comes in three configurations:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Users can also expand storage via a MicroSD card slot.

Camera and features

Despite its triple-camera design, the Note 15R houses only two rear cameras — a 50MP main sensor and an auxiliary lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera, both capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

The device includes NFC, IR blaster, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 5. It is also IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.

Massive battery and fast charging

One of the standout highlights is the 7,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast wired charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 15R is available in Glacier White, Shadow Black, and Sandy Purple. Pricing in China is as follows: