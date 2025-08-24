Vodafone-Idea shocks users: Avail Rs 4999 annual recharge plan just for Re 1 Vodafone Idea has come up with a game-based promotional offer where users will be able to avail a yearly recharge plan worth Rs 4999 at Re 1. Here's what you need to do.

New Delhi:

Vodafone-Idea (Vi), one of the leading network service providers, has announced an exciting offer where users can win the premium Rs 4,999 annual recharge plan for just Rs 1. This plan comes with unlimited calling throughout the year, 2GB daily data, free SMS year, an Amazon Prime subscription and access to 16 OTT platforms. Those who would like to have access to the recharge plan will be able to avail it only till 31 August 2025 from the Vi app’s Galaxy Shooters game.

What is the offer?

The leading telecom company has launched a unique game-based promotional offer for its customers. According to the official blog of Vodafone Idea (Vi), users can access this offer via the Vi app. By playing the Galaxy Shooters game, users can collect gems by shooting drones.

Based on the number of gems collected, different rewards can be unlocked – from Amazon vouchers to premium data packs and even the top-end annual recharge plan.

Rewards based on gems collected

25 Gems: Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 50 (for 300 winners)

75 Gems: 10GB data for Rs 1 and access to 16 OTT apps via Vi Movies and TV (for 30 winners)

150 Gems: 50GB data pack worth Rs 348 for just Rs 1 (valid for 28 days, 30 winners)

300 Gems: Annual recharge plan worth Rs 4,999 for just Rs 1 (includes Amazon Prime + 16 OTT apps, 15 winners)

Users can participate and avail this offer till 31 August 2025.

Rs 4,999 Recharge plan benefits

The Rs 4,999 plan is Vi’s most premium annual recharge pack, offering:

Validity: 365 days of uninterrupted service

Calling: Unlimited calling across all networks in India

Data: It offers 2GB of high-speed data per day for an entire year

SMS: 100 free SMS per day

Entertainment: 1-year Amazon Prime subscription

OTT access: Free access to 16 OTT platforms via the Vi Movies and TV app

This makes it one of the most feature-packed prepaid plans available in the country.