Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24, 2025: Free diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games mostly played in the Indian region, has come up with a new set of redeem codes for the day (August 24, 2025). These codes will enable the players to unlock exclusive in-game rewards like diamonds, skins and other in-game items. The codes are time-bound and must be redeemed within a few hours through the official Garena Rewards Redemption website.
New redeem codes released
Garena Free Fire Max players can now claim special in-game rewards by using these limited redeem codes. These rewards include premium items such as character skins, weapon skins, diamonds and accessories that enhance the overall gameplay experience.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: August 24, 2025
Here is the set of codes which are available for today:
- FFWCYTD4KXLX
- FFYLDSKBYU7X
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FFHRKMGRLYPB
- FFINDOJUARAA
- WINDAHEPEPSG
- MIAWAUG456FF
- F4SWKCH6NY4M
- NPFT7FKPCXNQ
- QWERT9YUI5OP
- FFREWARD2025
- FFINDOJUARA1
- 5XMRKCXP1MGV
- 8HGB7TKY6975
- FFFICDCTSL5FT
- FFSQDT8NQKCW
- FFAXPUNDLXMQ
- NINJACSFKCUM
- FFRPNESRPXZ1
- XCVB4NMQ2RT7
- FFGHY7UKJ9L8
- ASDFG6HJ8K1L
What is Garena Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire with enhanced graphics and smoother gameplay. It features multiple modes, including Clash Squad and the fan-favourite Battle Royale. The game is available on both Android and iOS platforms.
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes?
- Players will have to visit the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.
- Log in with your Free Fire Max account, which is linked with Google, Facebook, Apple or VK.
- Enter the redeem code in the given box and confirm.
- Rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mail.
Important tips for the players
- Redeem codes will remain valid for only 12 to 18 hours after the release.
- These codes could be used on guest accounts.
- Each code could only be redeemed once by one account.
- Playhers need to make sure that their account is linked to a social media platform for eligibility.
