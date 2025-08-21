Lava Probuds Aria 911 TWS and Probuds Wave 921 Neckband launched in India Lava launched Probuds Aria 911 TWS earbuds and Probuds Wave 921 neckband earphones in India at Rs 999 each. Both feature ENC, Bluetooth 5.3, low-latency gaming modes, and long battery life, with sales starting August 25 on Amazon and Lava’s e-store.

New Delhi:

Lava, an Indian electronics brand, has recently unleashed two new affordable earphones- Lava Probuds Aria 911 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Lava Probuds Wave 921 neckband-style earphones. Both the new models come with features like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), 10mm drivers and low-latency modes for gaming.

Price and availability

The Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 will be available at a special launch price of Rs 999 each. Sales for both the newly launched audio products will start on August 25 (2025), and will be exclusively available for purchase from the Amazon India store and Lava’s official online store.

Lava Probuds Aria 911: Features

The Lava Probuds Aria 911 TWS earbuds come in a stem-style design with a compact oval-shaped charging case.

These earbuds feature 35ms low latency, making them suitable for gaming.

The model is IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance, ensuring durability during workouts.

For playback, the Probuds Aria 911 promises up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge.

With fast charging support, users can get 150 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.

The TWS earphones also support touch controls and voice assistant integration for easy hands-free use.

Lava Probuds Wave 921: Features

The Lava Probuds Wave 921 neckband comes with an ergonomic silicone build and is more rugged with an IPX6 rating, making it resistant to water and sweat.

It offers 50ms low latency for gaming and seamless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3.

The neckband provides up to 40 hours of playback on a full charge.

It also supports fast charging, delivering up to 12 hours of use in just 10 minutes.

Lava has added a Magnetic Smart Dash switch that allows users to control music and calls by snapping the earbuds together.

Additionally, the Wave 921 supports dual pairing, letting users switch between two devices effortlessly.

With a competitive price tag and features like ENC, long battery life, and low-latency gaming modes, the Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 are positioned as strong options in the entry-level audio market in India.