Google Pixel 9 Pro gets massive price cut of Rs 23000 on Flipkart: Details With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google has slashed the price of its last year’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro. The phone, which was introduced at Rs 1,09,999, is now available with a discount of up to Rs 23,000, making it a great deal for premium smartphone buyers in India.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the leading names in the tech world, has recently launched the new Pixel 10 series worldwide. This led to the price cut to the existing devices, and in the same race, the Pixel 9 Pro, which was launched last year (in 2024) at a starting price of Rs 1,09,99,9, also received a surprise price drop. After the price reduction, the phone is now listed at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart, which is a direct cut of Rs 20,000.

Pixel 9 Pro: Price cut in India

Furthermore, those who are looking forward to buying the existing Pixel 9 Pro can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 86,999. With exchange offers, the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs 55,850, along with no-cost EMI options.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Premium features

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display offering a resolution of 1280 × 2856 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for extra durability.

Processor: It is powered by a Google Tensor G4

RAM + Storage: 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

Operating system: Runs on Android 15 OS

Battery: Backed by a 4700mAh with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging

Protection: IP68 water and dust resistance

Camera setup

Google has equipped the Pixel 9 Pro with a triple rear camera setup, including:

50MP primary sensor

48MP ultra-wide lens

48MP telephoto lens

For selfies and video calls, it offers a 42MP front camera, ensuring sharp and detailed shots.

Why buy now?

With the arrival of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 9 Pro has become more affordable while still offering premium performance, powerful cameras, and flagship features. For users looking for a high-end Google phone at a reduced price, this deal is worth considering.