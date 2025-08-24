Google Pixel 9 Pro gets massive price cut of Rs 23000 on Flipkart: Details

Google, one of the leading names in the tech world, has recently launched the new Pixel 10 series worldwide. This led to the price cut to the existing devices, and in the same race, the Pixel 9 Pro, which was launched last year (in 2024) at a starting price of Rs 1,09,99,9, also received a surprise price drop. After the price reduction, the phone is now listed at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart, which is a direct cut of Rs 20,000.
Pixel 9 Pro: Price cut in India
Furthermore, those who are looking forward to buying the existing Pixel 9 Pro can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 86,999. With exchange offers, the phone can be purchased for as low as Rs 55,850, along with no-cost EMI options.
Google Pixel 9 Pro: Premium features
The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display offering a resolution of 1280 × 2856 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for extra durability.
- Processor: It is powered by a Google Tensor G4
- RAM + Storage: 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
- Operating system: Runs on Android 15 OS
- Battery: Backed by a 4700mAh with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging
- Protection: IP68 water and dust resistance
Camera setup
Google has equipped the Pixel 9 Pro with a triple rear camera setup, including:
- 50MP primary sensor
- 48MP ultra-wide lens
- 48MP telephoto lens
For selfies and video calls, it offers a 42MP front camera, ensuring sharp and detailed shots.
Why buy now?
With the arrival of the Pixel 10 series, the Pixel 9 Pro has become more affordable while still offering premium performance, powerful cameras, and flagship features. For users looking for a high-end Google phone at a reduced price, this deal is worth considering.
