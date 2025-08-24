FASTag annual pass rules: Know rules before buying or lose Rs 3000 The FASTag annual pass promises hassle-free travel across National Highways and Expressways in India, but many vehicle owners risk losing Rs 3,000 if they do not follow the rules. From eligibility to activation, here are key things to know before purchasing.

New Delhi:

The FASTag annual pass, one of the highly used toll passes which allows people to travel hassle-free across National Highways and Expressways in India. But many vehicle owners risk losing Rs 3,000 if they do not follow the rules, which is something everyone has to focus on. From eligibility to activation, here are key things to know before purchasing.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

According to the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL), the FASTag annual pass has been designed for private cars, jeeps and vans. It enables a smooth passage through toll plazas without cash payment.

The pass is valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Where can you buy the annual pass?

You do not need to visit a toll booth if you have a FasTag on your vehicle. The pass could be easily purchased online via the NHAI website or the Highway Yatra mobile app. This makes the travel process easy and convenient for vehicle owners.

How does activation work?

Before activation, NHAI will check whether your vehicle is eligible and whether your existing FASTag is valid. Once verified, you need to pay Rs 3,000. The pass gets activated within two hours of payment.

Do you need a new FASTag?

The good news is that a new FASTag is not required. The annual pass is linked to your existing FASTag, provided:

It is properly installed on the windscreen.

It is linked to your vehicle registration number.

It is not blacklisted.

If your FASTag is loose, handheld, or incorrectly installed, the pass will not work, and your Rs 3,000 could be wasted.

Can you use it in another vehicle?

No, the FASTag annual pass is non-transferable. It can only be used with the registered vehicle. If someone tries to use it in another car, it will be deactivated. Also, FASTags registered only with the chassis number are not eligible- you must update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN).

While the FASTag annual pass is a great option for frequent highway travellers, careless installation or misuse can lead to losing Rs 3,000. Always ensure your FASTag is valid, correctly installed, and registered with the right vehicle details before applying.