India's retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September on costlier food items

India's retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5.54 per cent in September, mainly due to higher food prices. According to government data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 6.08 per cent and 4.88 per cent, respectively.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation was at 4.83 per cent in August. September inflation is the highest in the new index series released in January. Inflation in the food basket rose to 7.74 per cent from 5.97 per cent the previous month.

Last week, the Reserve Bank hiked the benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent amid inflationary concerns.