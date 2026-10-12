Jantar Mantar no longer a designated protest site, government names 3 alternative venues

The Jantar Mantar, the iconic place in national capital, is no longer a protest site, the Delhi Police notified on Monday, while announcing three other places where protests and demostrations could now be held.

The order, dated October 11, 2026, was signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. It stated that the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi have now been designated as new venues for organising protest and demonstrations.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a Committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizen's right for organizing protest/demonstrations in place of the existing "designated site"," the order stated.

"Detailed and revised SOP for organizing protest/ demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately. This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022," it added.

The development comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had last week announced a protest at the Jantar Mantar, seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the CJP was denied permission by Delhi Police to hold the stir, citing security reasons.

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The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has also sought a permission to hold protest at Jantar Mantar and moved to the Delhi High Court, which has sought time till October 13 to the city police to respond to the Congress youth wing's plea.

The IYC had approached the court challenging Delhi Police's denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The IYC, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, approached the court challenging Delhi Police's October 1 communication.

The high court was also scheduled to hear a plea on Tuesday over closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Monday, stating that peaceful protests were being quelled as authorities had not earmarked an alternative site for them.

The court had also agreed to hear on Tuesday another petition alleging that "outsiders" had entered the protest held over the weekend and harassed the protesters. When the counsel urged the bench to urgently hear the petition regarding the protest site on Monday, the court observed that the issue was also being looked into by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from PTI)

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