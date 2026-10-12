'I'm the greatest': Cristiano Ronaldo drops bombshell interview amid national team suspension

World football has been surrounded by talk of the national team suspension of veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo. It is worth noting that Ronaldo has recently been involved in several controversies after he walked out of Portugal’s training camp during the recently concluded international break.

After miscommunication with the side’s manager, Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo alleged disrespect from the coach and issued a public statement explaining his side of the story. Furthermore, after facing a suspension from the national team, Ronaldo has come forth with another interview.

The veteran forward branded himself as the greatest player in the history of the sport, claiming that his number surpasses anybody else’s. Currently on 980 career goals, Ronaldo just needs 20 more to cross the legendary 1000-goal mark.

“People aren’t appreciating my moments or my goals, you know? I’m 85 goals away, but I don’t think I actually like it. But I don’t like it. I don’t like it. Things have to happen naturally. Whether it’s 920 goals, 925, 930 I’m the greatest in history. Full stop. There’s no debate about who the best in history is. You just have to keep scoring goals. The numbers say it all," Ronaldo told CNN.

"I don’t think about the long term. I’m telling you, and I swear to you on my children’s lives, I live in the moment, in the present. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. I might wake up feeling unmotivated and not want to play anymore. I just don’t know," he added.

How does Ronaldo’s stats compare to Lionel Messi’s?

Speaking of the debate that has riddle the fans for almost two decades, who is actually better between Ronaldo and his long-time rival Lionel Messi? Let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the two.

Career goals – Lionel Messi: 934 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 980

International goals – Lionel Messi: 125 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 146

Champions League goals – Lionel Messi: 129 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 140

Ballon d'Or awards – Lionel Messi: 8 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 5

World Cup titles – Lionel Messi: 1 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 0

Career assists – Lionel Messi: 426 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 261

World Cup knockout goals – Lionel Messi: 7 | Cristiano Ronaldo: 1.

Ronaldo leads the charts in goals across all competitions, whereas Messi is ahead in assists. Furthermore, one of the biggest settling points of the debate has been Messi’s 2022 World Cup victory, which is a trophy that has eluded Ronaldo.

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