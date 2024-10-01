Xiaomi discontinues updates for THIS popular Poco smartphone

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi has recently added one of its Poco devices to the 'End of Life' (EOL) list. The Poco C31 is the newest device on the list. In simple terms, this means the device will no longer receive firmware updates, which also include important updates such as security patches. The smartphone was launched in India on September 30, 2021. The devices listed are typically older models, usually around two or three years old. These devices have reached the end of their support lifecycle, which means Xiaomi will no longer release updates for them.

The Poco C31 received its last MIUI 12.5 update in July 2023. With the recent end-of-life announcement, the Poco C31 will no longer receive any future updates. This means that users of the Poco C31 won't receive new Android or MIUI versions, as well as security patches.

While the smartphones will still function, they won't receive new software features, and without regular security patches, they may become less secure over time.

Users should keep this in mind and consider upgrading to a newer Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco device if staying up-to-date is important to them.

Meanwhile, Vivo and iQOO smartphones are now getting the Android 15 update before Google Pixel devices. This makes the Chinese brand the first OEM to release Android 15. The latest FuntouchOS 15, based on Android 15, has been unveiled with several premium features.

Although Google Pixel smartphones are expected to receive Android 15 in October, many Pixel users are currently using the beta version of the operating system. It's important to note that Google usually gives priority to its Pixel devices for rolling out the latest Android operating system.

The iQOO 12 in India can now be updated to the latest Funtouch OS 15 starting from September 30. Additionally, Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro and the X100 series have also received the Funtouch OS 15 update. These Vivo and iQOO devices are among the first to get the Android 15 update.

