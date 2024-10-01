Vivo, iQOO smartphones get Android 15 update even before Google Pixel

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo 12

Vivo and iQOO smartphones are now receiving the Android 15 update ahead of Google Pixel devices. This will mark the Chinese brand as the first OEM to roll out Android 15. The latest FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15, has been announced for several premium features. Although Android 15 is expected to be rolled out for Google Pixel smartphones in October, many Pixel users are currently using the beta version of the operating system. It is worth noting that Google typically prioritises the release of the latest Android operating system for its Pixel devices.

The Funtouch OS 15 update is available for the iQOO 12 in India. The users of this premium phone will be able to download the new operating system from September 30. Furthermore, Funtouch OS 15 has been released for Vivo's latest foldable smartphone, the X Fold 3 Pro, and the X100 series. These devices from Vivo and iQOO are among the first to receive the Android 15 update.

Funtouch OS 15 brings several new features and improvements. Users will benefit from a new smart scheduling algorithm, which prioritises computing power and app tasks based on their requirements. Additionally, dynamic effects have been introduced to provide a more natural visual experience. These enhancements in Funtouch OS 15 have been adapted from the Chinese version, Origin OS. The overall responsiveness of the new operating system has been improved to enhance the user experience.

Furthermore, users of iQOO and Vivo devices will have access to customization options in AI features within the new Funtouch OS 15. Features such as AI Magic Eraser, Image Lab, and Live Transcribe will be available in the new operating system.

Privacy and security features have also been enhanced, and users can expect improved cross-device operability in the new operating system.

