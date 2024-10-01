Google rollouts Gemini Live for all Android users: Here's what it is, how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Gemini Live

Google has added a new feature to its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot. The newly launched Gemini Live feature is now available to all Android users. The feature involves a two-way voice chat capability, enabling both the user and the AI to communicate through speech. Notably, the AI demonstrates fluent speech and subtle voice modulation during interactions. Gemini Live was initially available to Gemini Advanced users via the Google One AI Premium plan. It is now rolling out to all Android users globally. However, free-tier users will only get basic features and will not get the option to choose between 10 different voices.

Although the feature doesn't resemble the ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode's emotive voice and ability to react to user input, it is still a valuable tool for users on the go who prefer verbal communication to quickly grasp the essence of an email or to delve into an intriguing topic. Gemini Live's full-screen interface is akin to a phone call, with a central sound wave pattern and hold and end buttons at the bottom. If you're interested in using this feature, here's how to do it:

How to Use Gemini Live fHow to Use Gemini Live Featureeature

1. Download and install the Gemini app on your Android device.

2. Open the Gemini app.

3. Locate the waveform icon at the bottom-right of the screen and tap on it.

Image Source : FILEHow to use Gemini Live

4. First-time users will encounter a terms and conditions menu, which they must accept.

Image Source : FILEHow to use Gemini Live

5. You should now see the Gemini Live interface.

Image Source : FILEHow to use Gemini Live

6. Start speaking to prompt a response from the AI.

7. You can also use the Hold button to interrupt the AI and continue with another prompt.

Meanwhile, BSNL has announced via its X (formerly Twitter) handle that it is all set to roll out a new AI/ML-powered solution to curb spam communications on its mobile network. The initiative is aimed at further improving the company’s service quality. BSNL recently started rolling out its 4G network and is currently working on testing its 5G network.

ALSO READ: Apple's Diwali 2024 Sale date announced with numerous offers