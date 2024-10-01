Apple's Diwali 2024 Sale date announced with numerous offers

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Diwali 2024 sale

After Flipkart and Amazon festival sales, tech giant Apple has also announced the date for its Diwali Sale 2024. The upcoming sale is likely to offer impressive deals and discounts on Apple products Including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Interested buyers can also avail trade-in facility and bank offers to further lower the price of their favourite Apple products. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Apple Diwali Sale.

Apple Diwali Sale 2024

The Apple Diwali Sale 2024 will commence on October 3. A teaser on Apple India's website says, 'Our festive offer lights up on October 3. Save the date'. However, the company is yet to disclose the deals and discounts on specific products but buyers can expect deals on the company's popular products such as the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch.

As per the website, Interested buyers can avail following benefits:

No Cost EMI: Buyers can choose to pay using low monthly instalments with No Cost EMI up to 6 months from most leading banks.

Exchange: Buyers can exchange their eligible device with Apple Trade-In, and get instant credit towards their new purchase.

Apple Music: Buyers can get 3 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of selected Apple devices.

Engraving: Buyers can engrave your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a mix of emoji, names or numbers. This will be available for free.

Meanwhile, if you've been eyeing an iPhone and waiting for a price drop, now's your chance. Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 13, which is currently listed for Rs 59,600. As part of the sale, Amazon has slashed the price to Rs 41,999. Additionally, SBI Bank credit card holders can enjoy an extra Rs 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 39,999.

