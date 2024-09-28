Buying smartphone in sale: Here's how to find whether it is new or refurbished

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS New smartphone

The festive season sale is currently ongoing on many e-commerce platforms, offering attractive discounts on smartphones. Buyers are taking advantage of these discounts to purchase their favourite smartphones at the lowest prices. However, some users have reported receiving used or refurbished smartphones from these platforms. An X (formerly Twitter) user reported receiving a refurbished smartphone from Flipkart. In the post, they mentioned ordering a Google Pixel 8 smartphone from Flipkart but found the smartphone to be scratched upon delivery.

Since Flipkart offers open-box delivery, the user did not share the OTP and returned the device. But how can you tell if you receive a refurbished device without any visible damage?

Many smartphone companies allow their customers to check the warranty of smartphones without even opening the device. Here's how you can do it.

How to check the warranty of any smartphone

1. Go to Google Search and look for the warranty status of the smartphone. For example, if you have a OnePlus smartphone, search for "OnePlus Warranty Check."

Image Source : FILEOnePlus warranty check

2. Click on the top link and enter your smartphone's serial number.

Image Source : FILEOnePlus warranty check

3. If you have a new smartphone and want to check its warranty before even opening its retail box, many companies provide the serial number of the smartphone on the box label. Search for it.

4. Enter the serial number, and you will find the warranty status.

Image Source : FILEOnePlus warranty check

This way, you can also determine whether the smartphone is a new piece or a used or refurbished device.

